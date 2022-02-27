Govt is working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi at poll rally in Basti in UP.
PTI | Basti | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt is working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi at poll rally in Basti in UP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Indians buy back India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore
IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 cr; Rayudu picked up by CSK
IPL's 'Home Truth': Ishan Kishan hits jackpot with USD 2 million plus deal as Indians enjoy 'Big Pay Day'
Singapore international Tim David fetches whopping Rs 8.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians.
Indians appreciate vacations with loved ones more compared to pre-pandemic days: OYO survey