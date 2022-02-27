President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:43 IST
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement