UP no longer wants to driven by casteism, it wants to move on highways of development: PM Narendra Modi at rally in UP's Ballia.
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
UP no longer wants to driven by casteism, it wants to move on highways of development: PM Narendra Modi at rally in UP's Ballia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- Ballia
Advertisement