State Department shutters US embassy in Belarus, authorizes American diplomats in Russia to leave, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
