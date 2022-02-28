PM Narendra Modi said India will help people from neighbouring countries, developing countries stranded in Ukraine: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
