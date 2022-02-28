In talks with leaders of Slovak Republic, Romania, PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish at violence, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In talks with leaders of Slovak Republic, Romania, PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish at violence, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- Ukraine
- Slovak Republic
- Romania
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally derides TMC for saying that the party intends to 'divide' Hindu votes in Goa.
BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj ': PM Narendra Modi at Sitapur rally.
Environment and sustainable development have always been my focus: PM Narendra Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit.
PM Narendra Modi meets Sikh delegation at his residence
PM Narendra Modi at UP rally predicts BJP win in Assembly polls, says people have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself.