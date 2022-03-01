International Criminal Court prosecutor to open probe into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:49 IST
International Criminal Court prosecutor to open probe into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- International Criminal Court
Advertisement