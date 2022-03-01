Ukraine crisis: Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft from Tuesday onwards to evacuate Indians, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:01 IST
