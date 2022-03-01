Ukraine crisis: Along with carrying out evacuation of people, IAF aircraft will help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Ukraine crisis: Along with carrying out evacuation of people, IAF aircraft will help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
Advertisement