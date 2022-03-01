PM Modi expressed deep anguish over loss of life of Indian citizen in Kharkiv, says Foreign Secretary after meeting on Ukraine crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
