We remain very concerned over situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
