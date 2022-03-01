A C-17 IAF aircraft is expected to fly out to Romania at 4 AM on Wednesday to bring back Indians: Foreign Secretary Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
