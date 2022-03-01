Body of Indian student who died in Kharkiv has been taken to morgue in medical university in the city: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:56 IST
