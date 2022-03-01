PM Modi speaks to Poland's President Andrzej Duda, thanks him for assistance provided in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to Poland's President Andrzej Duda, thanks him for assistance provided in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Ukraine
- PM Modi
- Andrzej Duda
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine