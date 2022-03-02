We are working intensely on creating corridor & safe passage for Indians stuck in conflict zones in Ukraine:Russian Ambassador-designate.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
We are working intensely on creating corridor & safe passage for Indians stuck in conflict zones in Ukraine:Russian Ambassador-designate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- creating corridor & safe
- Indians
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
United States offers Ukraine a loan guarantee of up to $1 bln
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine