Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians in Kharkiv to proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
