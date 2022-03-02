Maharashtra government eases COVID-19 restrictions; restaurants, cinema halls and theatres to function at 100 pc capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra government eases COVID-19 restrictions; restaurants, cinema halls and theatres to function at 100 pc capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
Advertisement