Ukraine's State Emergency Service says over 2,000 civilians dead in week of war; independent confirmation not possible., reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
