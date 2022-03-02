Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine, died on Wednesday due to natural causes. He was in hospital for last few days: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:07 IST
