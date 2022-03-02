India demands safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine: Tirumurti at UN General Assembly.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
