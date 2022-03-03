Ukraine crisis: Aviation Minister Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to operate total 19 evacuation flights with 3,726 Indians on Thursday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:05 IST
