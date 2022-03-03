Polling so far has confirmed formation of BJP-Apna Dal-Nishad Party govt in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi in Jaunpur.
PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling so far has confirmed formation of BJP-Apna Dal-Nishad Party govt in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi in Jaunpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar
- BJP-Apna Dal-Nishad Party
- Jaunpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj ': PM Narendra Modi at Sitapur rally.
Environment and sustainable development have always been my focus: PM Narendra Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit.
PM Narendra Modi at UP rally predicts BJP win in Assembly polls, says people have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself.
PM Narendra Modi calls for Global Alliances to tackle climate change at the World Sustainable Development Summit
History is witness that Congress has always betrayed farmers: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Punjab's Abohar.