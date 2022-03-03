Instead of politics of vote bank and caste, we practised politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PM Modi at poll rally in UP's Chandaduli.
PTI | Chabda | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Instead of politics of vote bank and caste, we practised politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PM Modi at poll rally in UP's Chandaduli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandaduli
- PM Modi
- Sabka Vikas
Advertisement