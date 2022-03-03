Ukraine crisis: Aviation Ministry says more than 7,400 people expected to be brought back to India in special flights in next 2 days.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Ukraine crisis: Aviation Ministry says more than 7,400 people expected to be brought back to India in special flights in next 2 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Ukraine
- Aviation Ministry
Advertisement