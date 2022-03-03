We are in touch with Ukrainian and Russian authorities on evacuating Indians from Kharkiv and Sumy: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
