Mayor of Enerhodar: Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops for control of city that has Europe's largest nuclear plant, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:34 IST
