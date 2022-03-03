PM Modi has underlined Quad must remain focused on core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Indo-Pacific region: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:52 IST
