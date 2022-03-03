Quad leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation with objective to achieve concrete outcomes by summit in Japan later this year: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Quad leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation with objective to achieve concrete outcomes by summit in Japan later this year: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
Advertisement