Presenting his fifth budget, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces hike in annual discretionary grant for MLAs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:44 IST
