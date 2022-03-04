17,000 stranded Indians have already been evacuated from conflict zone in Ukraine: Attorney General K K Venugopal to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
