Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga': MEA: on evacuation mission following Ukraine crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga': MEA: on evacuation mission following Ukraine crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Indians
- Operation Ganga'
Advertisement