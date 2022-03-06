It is due to India’s growing influence that we are able to bring home thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine; many big countries are facing difficulties in doing so for their citizens: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-03-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 14:39 IST
