In phone conversation, PM Modi thanks Prez Zelenskyy for help extended by Ukrainian govt in evacuation of Indians: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In phone conversation, PM Modi thanks Prez Zelenskyy for help extended by Ukrainian govt in evacuation of Indians: Govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Ukrainian
- PM Modi
- Govt
- Prez Zelenskyy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Interior Minister Comes Under Fire in Donbas - Advisor
Ukrainian forces attack separatist dominated positions in Donbas region
Indian embassy in Ukraine advises Indians to leave if stay not essential
There will be pressure on Tim David when he plays for Mumbai Indians, says Watson
Indian Embassy in Kiev issues advisory for Indians to leave Ukraine