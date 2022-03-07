China's Foreign Minister says Russia Beijing's 'most important strategic partner' amid refusal to condemn Ukraine war, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
