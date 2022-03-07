We urged Guv to read at least one line from his speech and table it in House, he kept our request: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
We urged Guv to read at least one line from his speech and table it in House, he kept our request: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement