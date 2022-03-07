PM appreciates ceasefire announcement, setting up of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy: Sources on Modi-Putin talks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
PM appreciates ceasefire announcement, setting up of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy: Sources on Modi-Putin talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Modi-Putin
Advertisement