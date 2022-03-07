In phone conversation with Putin, Modi stresses on importance of safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's Sumy at earliest: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:30 IST
