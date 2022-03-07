President Putin assures PM Modi of all possible cooperation in safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's Sumy: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
