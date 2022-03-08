694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy last night, all have now left for Poltava (Ukraine) in buses: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:29 IST
