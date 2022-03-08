Ukraine conflict: Aviation Ministry says 410 Indians have been airlifted Tuesday by 2 civilian flights from Suceava in Romania to India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:20 IST
