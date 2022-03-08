We worship our country as motherland and development of women will lead to upliftment of society, says PM Narendra Modi, addressing via video link seminar in Gujarat on women saints.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:39 IST
