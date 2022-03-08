To bring parity between girls and boys, government is thinking of raising age for women to marry to 21 years from 18 now, says PM Modi, addressing seminar in Dhordo of Kutch district.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
To bring parity between girls and boys, government is thinking of raising age for women to marry to 21 years from 18 now, says PM Modi, addressing seminar in Dhordo of Kutch district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement