Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of trying to 'steal' votes, says exit polls meant to create perception that saffron party winning UP election.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of trying to 'steal' votes, says exit polls meant to create perception that saffron party winning UP election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement