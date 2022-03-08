JK police arrests two persons in connection with Sunday's grenade blast in Srinagar that killed two civilians and injured 36 others:Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
JK police arrests two persons in connection with Sunday's grenade blast in Srinagar that killed two civilians and injured 36 others:Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
Advertisement