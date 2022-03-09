Cabinet approves setting up of National Land Monetisation Corp to monetise surplus land, buildings of PSUs, govt agencies: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:30 IST
Cabinet approves setting up of National Land Monetisation Corp to monetise surplus land, buildings of PSUs, govt agencies: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Land Monetisation Corp
- Cabinet
Advertisement