City council of besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 3 dead, including 1 child, in Russian attack on hospital, reports AP.
PTI | Mariupol | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:11 IST
City council of besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 3 dead, including 1 child, in Russian attack on hospital, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- City council of besieged
- Mariupol
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement