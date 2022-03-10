Humbly accept people’s verdict; will learn, keep working for interests of people of India: Rahul Gandhi on assembly poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:46 IST
