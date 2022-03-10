We've only lost election, not our courage; We'll keep fighting till we win and will return with new strategy: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:20 IST
