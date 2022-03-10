Poll results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for BJP's pro-poor pro-active governance: PM Modi in address to party workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Poll results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for BJP's pro-poor pro-active governance: PM Modi in address to party workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement