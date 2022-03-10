Those who look at UP through prism of caste insult it; people of state repeatedly voted for politics of development since 2014: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:24 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
